Advisory Services & Investments LLC Takes $989,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,813,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after buying an additional 197,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. 5,520,369 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.