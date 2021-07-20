Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

AEG opened at $3.93 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

