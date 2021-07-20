Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1,787.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $140,298,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $64,582,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

