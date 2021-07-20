Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 810,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.