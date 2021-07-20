AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 898,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $3.76 on Monday, hitting $119.79. The stock had a trading volume of 679,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,375. AGCO has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $211,548.00. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,715 shares of company stock worth $9,328,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.