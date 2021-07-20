Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $130,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Air Lease by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Air Lease by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.