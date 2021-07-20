Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $30.36 on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of -433.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

