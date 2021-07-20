Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 53.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 45.0% during the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.23. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

