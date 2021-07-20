Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.82.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6306364 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

