Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $690.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

