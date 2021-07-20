Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS LQSIF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 6,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. Alcanna has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

