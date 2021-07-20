Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $9.19

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.09. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 2,907 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

