Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.