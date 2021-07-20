Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $130,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 84.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

