Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.85. 971,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,035. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.75.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

