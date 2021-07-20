Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier's checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. "

ABTX stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $701.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

