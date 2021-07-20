Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.32. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,951. The stock has a market cap of $712.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

