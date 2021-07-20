Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$49.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.50 to C$49.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APYRF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $35.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

