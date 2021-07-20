Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 43,473 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 43,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,392,874.92.

ALNY stock opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $180.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

