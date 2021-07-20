Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

TKNO stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

