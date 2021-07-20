Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 139.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,608,832 shares of company stock valued at $96,576,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.53.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.