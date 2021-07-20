Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.