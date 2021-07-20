Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 287,131 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 287,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

NYSE CPA opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

