Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.67.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,552,383. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.