Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 3.37% of Executive Network Partnering worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

ENPC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.