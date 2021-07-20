Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,067.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,255.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

