Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529,379 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.79% of GCM Grosvenor worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after buying an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at $7,539,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,143,562.02. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

