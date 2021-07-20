Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $185,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,558.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

