America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 280,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 480,873 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.57. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

