American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AREC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 6,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,012. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.75.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

