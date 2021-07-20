Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,583 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $439,435,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

