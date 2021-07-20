Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 116,870 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $46,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.