Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $48,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.