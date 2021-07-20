Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $49.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.65% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $49,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

