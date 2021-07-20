Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $51.81 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,111,000 after purchasing an additional 251,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

