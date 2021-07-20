Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.62. 5,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.50. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -541.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

