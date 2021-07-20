Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 9,950 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.11% of BankUnited worth $45,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BankUnited by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

