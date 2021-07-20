Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,026 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of The J. M. Smucker worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

