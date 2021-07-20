AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lifted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

ABC stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,440 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.