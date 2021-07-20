Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,315,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 127.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 138,416 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.