Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,552 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,716,000 after buying an additional 256,910 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,508,000 after buying an additional 233,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $354.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

