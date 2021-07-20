Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,957 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

