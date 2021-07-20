Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.90. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

