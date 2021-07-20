Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $369,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NVT stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,898,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

