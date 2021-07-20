Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $280.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.41. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

