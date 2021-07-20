AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 423,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,581. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

