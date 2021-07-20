Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.51% of Rockwell Automation worth $466,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,481. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $296.35. 8,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,406. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $295.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

