Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,125,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 321,378 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.54% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $969,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, hitting $526.15. 16,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.19 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

