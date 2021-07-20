Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 788,356 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,159,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,356 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,519,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.15. 417,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953,686. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $967.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,374,320 shares of company stock worth $782,290,161. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

