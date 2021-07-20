Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $788,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 456,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

